Recently crowned European champion with the Spanish national team, in addition to all the titles he has won with Manchester City, Rodrigo Hernández’s name has been mentioned in the transfer market this summer.
Following the retirement of Toni Kroos, Real Madrid have lost one of their leaders in midfield and Rodri was rumoured to be a possible reinforcement for the Whites. The Whites had already been sounding out the midfielder’s situation, but without making an offer for his services.
Just in case, and to avoid the siren songs that may come from the big clubs in Europe, including Madrid, City are already preparing the renewal of their star, they report from The Athletic.
Rodri is a key part of Guardiola’s team. His current contract expires in June 2027 and they are not willing to lose him, as he is an important player both now and in the future. In addition to extending his contract beyond 2027, this renewal would also include a salary increase, the aforementioned source adds. At the moment, the figures and duration of the agreement that is being prepared at the Etihad Stadium are unknown.
However, it seems that this renewal would not be an obstacle for Real Madrid. The team would be willing to wait for the resolution of the lawsuit against City, in which the Premier League accuses him of having committed 115 infringements.
Madrid would try to sign Rodri but are aware of the difficulty of the operation. Furthermore, on a financial level, they would not be able to match Manchester City’s offer.
The Whites’ chance depends mainly on the verdict of the trial. If the English team is found guilty, they would have more chances of signing him. The other card that the Whites may have in their favour is Rodri’s desire to return to Spain, as his idea would be to return sooner or later.
