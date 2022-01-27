As he prepares to replace Lionel Messi in this double date of the South American Qualifiers heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the Argentine National Team, Paulo Dybala continues to look forward to his professional future as he maintains differences with Juventus for the renewal of your contract.
It is that his link with the Italian institution expires in the middle of this 2022, so he would leave for free and the club that incorporates him should only pay him his salary, saving the impressive figure that it would mean to buy the pass to the “Vecchia Signora”.
In that sense, there are several teams that want to have the services of the “Joya”, although at this time the firmest interest is that of Manchester City from England, led by Pep Guardiola, who would be willing to pay him some 10 million euros salary per season.
Dybala would not look badly on continuing his career in the Premier League, taking into account the wear and tear that has been generated with the Juve leadership, who had offered him a contract of 8 million euros per cycle (currently receiving 7.3) plus two goal bonuses until 2026, but at the last minute conditions changed and that unleashed the anger of the former Institute of Córdoba.
Captain and figure in Juve, where he is about to complete his seventh season, the 28-year-old left-hander from Laguna Larga could go to the citizen team, where from the middle of the year he would share a squad with another brand-new Argentine reinforcement: Julián Álvarez. Will it happen?
