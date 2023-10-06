Erling Haaland is experiencing a minimal but ultimately goal drought. In part, it is also due to the fact that Guardiola’s club is not experiencing its best moment. Last year’s champion team is paying dearly for the enormous list of absences due to injury and the departure of key players, and they are having a hard time finding their best rhythm at this start of the campaign, in which, despite everything, they live as leaders in the league and dominate their group in the Champions League.
Despite this, at Manchester City they do not question the complex present of Erling Haaland, who has already proven to be a goal-scoring machine. The reality is that the team understands that as soon as he finds the goal, there will be no one who can stop him and that is why they continue to see him as their great franchise footballer, a fact that has the Sky Blue preparing a huge renewal offer to avoid scares in the summer.
Haaland’s contract has a sale clause of around 200 million euros valid for 2024 to teams that are not in the Premier League. City is aware that beyond the fact that Real Madrid’s priority is named Kylian Mbappé, the meringues have not forgotten the Norwegian, which is why they want to stop the attack of the most winning club in the world, offering a crazy renewal to the scorer with a contract only below what Mbappé receives at PSG.
