The players of Manchester City celebrated the final victory in the Champions League on Monday in a grand way when they returned to their own city. Orange international Nathan Aké and his fellow players paraded through Manchester in an open bus. View the most beautiful photos here.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
22:52
Manchester City won 1-0 against Internazionale in Istanbul on Saturday, equaling the performance of Manchester United, which also won the ‘treble’ in 1999 (the Champions League, national title and FA Cup).
The ceremony was postponed by an hour due to thunderstorms on Monday. When the bus started to move, it was still raining heavily. That didn’t stop Manchester City fans from cheering on their players. There were about 100,000 people along the course.
Nathan Aké will leave for the Netherlands immediately after the ceremony, where he will join the selection of the Dutch national team for the final round of the Nations League. The Orange will face Croatia in the semi-final on Wednesday.
Not only did it rain water, but also champagne.. thanks to Erling Haaland.
Program, results and position Premier League
In our match center you can see the full program of the upcoming round in the English league, the standings and all the results of the matches played. Below you can watch all our football videos about the Premier League.
Watch our videos from the Premier League here
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Manchester #City #players #fans #celebrate #treble #grand #fashion #Haaland #plays #joke #Grealish
Leave a Reply