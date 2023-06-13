The players of Manchester City celebrated the final victory in the Champions League on Monday in a grand way when they returned to their own city. Orange international Nathan Aké and his fellow players paraded through Manchester in an open bus. View the most beautiful photos here.



12 Jun. 2023

Manchester City won 1-0 against Internazionale in Istanbul on Saturday, equaling the performance of Manchester United, which also won the ‘treble’ in 1999 (the Champions League, national title and FA Cup).

The ceremony was postponed by an hour due to thunderstorms on Monday. When the bus started to move, it was still raining heavily. That didn’t stop Manchester City fans from cheering on their players. There were about 100,000 people along the course.

Nathan Aké will leave for the Netherlands immediately after the ceremony, where he will join the selection of the Dutch national team for the final round of the Nations League. The Orange will face Croatia in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Manchester City players and fans don’t let the rain stop them and celebrate the ‘treble’ in a grand way. © AP



Nathan Aké has found a good place in the open bus: next to the trophy for winning the Premier League. ©AFP



A group of supporters is already waiting for the players at the airport. © AP



In an open bus, the players embark on a tour of honor through Manchester. © REUTERS



Not only did it rain water, but also champagne.. thanks to Erling Haaland.



Some people seek it higher up along the route. © REUTERS



Success trainer Pep Guardiola lights up a cigar during the bus trip. © REUTERS



John Stones keeps the Champions League in the air, while Nathan Aké anxiously watches whether things are going well. © REUTERS



Supporters were not deterred by the bad weather. ©AFP



After the bus tour, there was a ceremony on stage. © Action Images via Reuters



Erling Braut Haaland, responsible for a cartload of goals this season, steals the show. © Action Images via Reuters



Kevin De Bruyne seems to be over the disappointment of his exit against Internazionale early in the final. © Action Images via Reuters



Ilkay Gundogan and Ederson hold the Champions League aloft on the podium. © Action Images via Reuters



