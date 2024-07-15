Rodri named best player of European Championship

Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri was named the best player of the past European Championship. This is it is said on the UEFA website.

Rodri spent 521 minutes on the field, scored one goal, and his passing accuracy during the tournament was 92.84 percent.

“This is probably the best day of my career. We are European champions, no matter how difficult it was,” the midfielder said. He stressed that the team had gone through a very difficult draw and noted the team’s mentality, which allowed them to win the trophy.

In the decisive match, Spain defeated England with a score of 2:1. The match took place at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. The first goal was scored in the 47th minute by midfielder Nico Williams. In the 73rd minute, midfielder Cole Palmer equalized the score. In the 86th minute, midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal scored a goal. Spain won the European Championship for the fourth time in its history.