The transfer market in Europe It will be open until the end of August and the clubs that would suffer from this situation are the South American clubs, who are already competing in their respective leagues.

Junior from Barranquilla is attentive to what may happen in the player pool, since one of its figures would be on the radar of a team that this European season is going to play the Champions League.

I like it in Europe

According to the journalist Sebastian Giovanelli, the City Group, owners of the Manchester City and a dozen clubs in the world, are after the Uruguayan goalkeeper Santiago Mele, one of the jewels in the crown of coach Arturo Reyes’ squad.

According to the journalist cited, the City Group would be willing to put an offer close to 1.5 million euros on the table. Scrum would be signed to join the ranks of the surprising Girona which will play in the Champions League for the first time in its history.

“City Group consulted Junior on the conditions for Santiago Mele,” because “the intention is for the destination to be Girona. We will see what the Colombians do since they recently bought the pass to Club Plaza Colonia for 1.5 million,” he said.

Offer below expectations?

City Group scouts are reportedly after the goalkeeper of the national team Uruguay Before the start of the Copa América, a tournament in which the goalkeeper could not have minutes, Sergio Rochet was the starting goalkeeper of the Coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Although the offer may sound tempting, it is below the current cost of Santiago Scrumwho has gained value in recent months with his outstanding performances in the Libertadores Cup and the Betplay League.

Mele is currently valued at €2.5 million, according to Transfermarkt, and Junior de Barranquilla would not be willing to let him go for less, as his contract runs until December 2026.

HAROLD YEPES

