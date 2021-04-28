Mahrez celebrates his goal against PSG this Wednesday at the Parc des Princes. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP

Manchester City won the first leg of the sheikhs’ duel in the Champions League semi-finals by beating PSG by coming back in Paris. The meeting was divided into two parts for each of the teams, but it ended with Guardiola’s men thinking that the final 1-2 might not be enough of a prize for what was seen on the field. Pochettino’s men came out with very high pressure and a concentrated defense to avoid any citizen approach. Neymar, Mbappe and Di María were a torment for the defense throughout the first half, which ended 1-0 thanks to a goal from Marquinhos. The center-back headed Di María’s corner at the near post to open the scoring and give his team the encouragement they needed to tilt the field in their favor. Foden had the equalizer before the break, after some good high pressure, but he fired into Keylor’s hands.

In the second half, City came out with another face and above all with another intention. Cancelo arrived again and again on the wing and they managed to lock up PSG with very high pressure. Unlike in the first half, the Parisians had to retreat into their area and rely on the speed of Mbappe, who flew with each counterattack of theirs. But the second half was clearly Guardiola’s and they managed to turn the scoreboard in five minutes. First, De Bruyne hung up a poisoned cross that no one touched, not even Keylor, and ended up at the back of the net. Soon, Mahrez got the comeback with a direct free-kick from the edge taking advantage of an opening in the barrier. PSG were desperate, unable to get out of their field, and Gueye staged that frustration with a wild tackle tackling Gundogan that earned him the red card. In the end, the locals ended up reducing waters, aware that the 1-2 keeps them alive for the return that will be played next Tuesday at the Etihad in Manchester. This is how we have counted the minute by minute of the match:

