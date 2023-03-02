🏴 #PremierLeague

❓ The future of Portuguese is not clear at all…

👋 Since his intention is to end his cycle in the Premier League

👀 The English club would respond to the request to leave the Portuguese this summer

✍️ L. Miguelsanzhttps://t.co/QbCKcZl5Hu

— SPORT newspaper (@sport) March 1, 2023