The best times of Manchester City could end at some point, it is a fact that the team led by Guardiola is not living its stage of greatest sporting lucidity, the Sky Blue, are second in the Premier League and are not seen as the great favorites winning the Champions League, this is the result of the bad sporting behavior of the team throughout the course and the off-field issues that have affected the interior of the club.
Looking ahead to the summer market, City is expected to make an important squad renewal, the club could make several departures for players who are far from their best version with the ball and other players who have long ceased to be satisfied with their role within the club, as is the case with Bernardo Silva who has already been looking for several markets to escape from the ranks of City and this summer he could well succeed.
Silva has communicated to the English team his desire to leave the club in the summer market, the player’s intention is clear, to take a leap out of the Premier League to La Liga where he has a clear preference for joining Xavi’s project. The Manchester City board of directors has also established its position, they will not stop the Portuguese from leaving as long as Barcelona’s offer is satisfactory, that is, an offer that can start at 60 million euros and even reach 100 million. .
