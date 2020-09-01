English football club “Manchester City” agrees to issue the transfer of Lionel Messi only on a free basis, reports Mundo Deportivo citing the source.

According to the interlocutor, the club is afraid of again falling under UEFA sanctions for a possible violation of the financial Fair Play. Not so long ago, “Manchester City” was suspended for this from participation in European competitions for two seasons, but the penalty was canceled by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), imposing only a fine on the club.

Earlier it was reported that Messi was about to leave Barcelona. The footballer intends to use a clause in the contract that allows him to terminate the agreement unilaterally at the end of each season. Meanwhile, Barcelona insist that this option in the contract is invalid, so another club will not be able to purchase the Argentine for free.

The compensation for Messi is 700 million euros. If a footballer cannot achieve free agent status, the Spanish club must pay it to buyers.

It was also noted that the footballer’s father is to come to Spain in the coming days to negotiate Messi’s transfer with the Barcelona leadership.

Messi, meanwhile, refused to train with the team and did not show up for the mandatory coronavirus testing before the training camp. Information appeared in the media that the Barcelona management decided to proportionally reduce his salary for each missed day of training.