City Football Group must be the most powerful company in the world of football. The group of Arab sheikhs has franchises all over the planet and in the end the goal of all the players who belong to the consortium is one: to reach Manchester City. This is something that Savinho already achieved this summer, whose card belonged to Troyes and was loaned to Girona, the two clubs belonging to the company and who is now under Guardiola’s orders, a luck that Yan Couto will not have.
The Brazilian full-back has finished his loan with Girona and is due to return to City this summer, however, Pep does not count on him staying, so the club is preparing to transfer him to raise money after the manager refused to give him a place in his squad. That being the case, sources in England report that the Premier League champions will consider offers between 20 and 25 million euros for Couto.
The team best positioned to sign Yan is Borussia Dortmund, who are open to meeting the figures that Manchester City are demanding, as they consider it a very fair valuation for a young player, who is coming off a great season and who is selected by his country, even though Brazil is not having its best moment. Couto’s transfer is good news for a City team that is in need of balancing its finances.
