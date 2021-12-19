The Citizens asphalt the Megpies: 8th consecutive success. The Blues, who did not get the postponement for Covid, stopped by Wolverhampton

From our correspondent Stefano Boldrini

Christmas at the top of the Premier League: Manchester City take their eighth straight league win by dropping poker in Newcastle and making sure they celebrate the holidays in first place. Yet another impressive performance by the English champions is made easier by the incredible mistake of Newcastle’s rear guard who gave the 1-0 after just five minutes. The Magpies protest for a possible penalty not granted by the Var when Ederson and Fraser collide in the area, but the first of the class has outclassed, as is the logic, the last one – Newcastle divides the bottom of the table with Norwich -: cling to to the episodes is unrealistic. Chelsea are stuck in Wolverhampton and lose further ground: the Blues drop to -6 and Thomas Tuchel accuses: “We asked the Premier to postpone the match because we are in a total Covid emergency, but our request was not accepted”.

POKER CITY – Guardiola’s band passes to 5 ‘. Clark lets Cancelo’s cross pass, convinced that there is only Dubravka behind him, but Dias’s head appears and puts it on the net. The 2-0 (27 ‘) is a masterpiece by Cancelo: vertical insertion, change of pace and right-footed kick that puts the ball at the intersection. The 3-0 is a perfect touch by Mahrez (64 ‘) on Zinchenko’s serve: the blessing of the Var is needed to validate the Algerian goal number 50 with the City shirt. Sterling drops the poker in the 86th minute after a splendid vertical action by the English champions, finished by Jesus: the City striker practically enters the goal with the ball and is the personal goal number 101 in the Premier.

BLOCKED BLUES – At Molineaux it ends 0-0. Forced to give up Lukaku, Werner and Hudson-Odoi stopped by Covid, with Jorginho injured and only six players on the bench, Chelsea fight, but suffer the state of form of the Wolves. The second draw in a row after the 1-1 at home with Everton causes the Londoners to slide to -6 from City.

December 19, 2021 (change December 19, 2021 | 17:54)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Manchester #City #roller #coaster #poker #Newcastle #Christmas #top #Chelsea