Harry Kane has long since announced its decision to leave Tottenham, unleashing a real hunt for the center forward currently engaged with England in the European Championships.

Also there Rome has joined the large club of her fans, as the new coach Josè Mourinho he had the opportunity to train him in the “Spurs”. However, it seems very unlikely that any other club could rival the Manchester City: the sheikh’s club Al-Khelaifi has put a maxi offer on the plate for at least £ 100 million (€ 117 million), which could rise further thanks to bonuses or the inclusion of some City players in the negotiation. Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte is Gabriel Jesus are the first names put on the negotiation table.

We’re only at the preliminary stage, but it’s very likely for Kane to come Manchester City’s spending record smashed established during the transfer market last summer, when Ruben Dias it was bought by Benfica for “only” 65 million pounds (almost 76 million euros).

It will not be easy to convince the Tottenham President Daniel Levy: the player’s will to change the air is very clear, but with another three-year contract that binds him to the club, it will be the latter who dictates the conditions of the transfer.

Meanwhile, while everyone is talking about his future, Kane started the European Championships with a certain difficulty: in the first two games against Croatia and Scotland he did not find the way to the net and tonight against the Czech Republic he will resume his hunt for the goal.