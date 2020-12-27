MANCHESTER CITY

Guardiola’s team is not going through its best moment for the Premier League. The Manchester team did not fight for the title last year and this season they are in the middle of the table. If they achieve the three points tonight they will be able to get into European positions. With the casualties of Walker and Gabriel Jesús due to the coronavirus, Guardiola’s team arrives with sensitive casualties to the meeting.

As to follow: Ferran. The Spanish attacker is having a great season, but he needs to excel in the Premier.