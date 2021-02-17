Manchester City beat Everton, in all respects, for the pending Premier League date 16 and was positioned with 56 points to 10 advantage about his pursuer, Manchester United. With this triumph, accumulates 17 consecutive victories counting all the competitions in which he competes.

In the first 45 ‘, Everton was reflected – without its scorer, Calvert-Lewin, due to injury – captured behind the half court, leaving little space between the lines, containing the mark so that Pep Guardiola’s team, owner of possession and possession of ball, I could not

At 15 ‘the central defender Yerry Mina suffered a soleus injury in his right leg, for which Ancelotti had to make a change and change the defense to a line of three with Keane, Coleman – entered – and Holgate.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva scores his team’s third goal during the game against Everton. Photo: Peter Powell / PA / DPA

Although the entire first part of the game was for Manchester City, he failed to be precise when reaching the area. That, except for one occasion: at 32 ‘ Phil Foden took advantage of a rebound and converted without a mark.

But five minutes later, the local team was going to reach the goal for the first time; after a team move, Richarlison scored the tie.

In the second half, City came out to definitively win the game. At 62 ‘, City began to circulate the ball in a rectangle, on the left wing of its attack, until Riyad Mahrez was free to kick and with a tremendous left foot he smashed the ball against the inside of the post so that it would later get in the bow. Golazo and 2-1.

Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City fights with Richarlison of Everton. Photo: Michael Regan / Pool / AP

Ancelotti, seeing how his team reflected very little game and could not get close to the rival area, chose to enter the playing field to James Rodriguez in search of having the ball and getting solidity in the attack. But it didn’t turn out as expected. In the 76th minute, Pep’s team settled the match with a play of 5 passes from midfield so that Bernardo silva from outside the area he finished off – again without a mark – and Pickford won.

With this game, City recovered the matches it owed and leads the table with 24 games played and 56 points. He took ten from Manchester United and Leicester City.