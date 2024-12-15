Follow the Premier League football match between Manchester City and Manchester United live
Generated by BeSoccer
The meeting Manchester City – Manchester United of the Premier League, which is played at Etihad Stadium at 5:30 p.m. can be seen live through
Champions League on M+, #Vamos, DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+ Lite, #Vamos Bar, DAZN 1 Bar, MAX
and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.
Manchester City – Manchester United
Classification and statistics between Manchester City – Manchester United
Manchester City arrives at the match after having faced each other the day before the
Crystal Palace
while Manchester United played their last Premier League match against
Nottingham Forest
. He Manchester City currently occupies the position number 4 of the Premier League with 30 points, while their rival,
Manchester Unitedoccupies the place 13 with 19 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, the Manchester City schedule, the Manchester United schedule and the Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.
Show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-10179608″,”url”:”https://www.lavanguardia.com/deportes/futbol/2024 1215/6038/manchester-city-manchester-united-premier-league-ca-en-directo-ctx.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-10179608″}
Loading next content…
#Manchester #City #Manchester #United #football #match #Matchday #live
Leave a Reply