The bombing of the transfer market in all of South America was confirmed. Manchester City officially announced the agreement with River by Julian Alvarez and will stay with the great figure of Argentine football.
The transfer was made for 17 million euros and 1.5 million will be addeds in case of achieving certain objectives. The great news for the Millionaire is that he will stay on loan until July, with the possibility of extending it until December.
River will stay with his great figure to play in the Cup Liberators and Manchester City will ensure that the player has continuity and can continue his growth at the hands of Marcelo Gallardo.
“Julian Álvarez is a player that we have monitored for some time. He is capable of operating in various attacking roles, Y we firmly believe that he is one of the best young attackers in South Americasaid Txiki Begiristain, Manchester City’s director of football.
A World Cup year is coming and Álvarez is part of Lionel Scaloni’s calls. His goal will be to be in Qatar and it will be easier for him to do so by having continuity in the Millionaire. In Núñez they know that they will miss his great jewel, but they will be able to enjoy it for at least six more months.
#Manchester #City #signing #Julián #Álvarez #official
Leave a Reply