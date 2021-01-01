Manchester City head coach Josep Guardiola complained of losses ahead of the English Premier League (Premier League) match against Chelsea London. Sky Sports reported.

According to the Spaniard, the coronavirus was detected in five players of the “citizens”. In particular, the team’s forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker will have to miss the game with the aristocrats. The players were quarantined for ten days.

The meeting between City and Chelsea will take place on Sunday 3 January in London. Both teams have 26 points to their credit. However, Manchester City are behind only 14 matches, and Chelsea have already played 16 rounds. In the standings, the London club is ahead of rivals, taking sixth place. City is at eighth.

In the current Premier League draw, the teams have not yet played with each other. The second match will take place in May.