Manchester Citycurrent champion of England, clearly won (3-0) the derby against Manchester United, as a visitor at Old Trafford at the close of the 10th day of the Premier League, thanks to a double and an assist from Erling Haaland.

This new performance by the Norwegian star allows the ‘Citizens’ to remain on the podium, as third, with the same points as Arsenal (2nd), who on Saturday had defeated bottom-placed Sheffield United 5-0. Both are two points behind the leader Tottenham, who beat Crystal Palace 2-1 away from home on Friday.

Manchester United, for its part, is eighth and sees the teams moving away from the top of the table. City took the lead early at their neighbor’s stadium, after Rasmus Hojlund fouled Rodri in the area.

The first penalty in history awarded to the ‘Sky Blues’ in the Premier League at Old Trafford was converted by Haaland in the 26th minute. André Onana did his best to keep United in the game. The Cameroonian goalkeeper deflected a powerful header from Haaland before the break (45+5) and then won a duel in the 71st minute. His defense abandoned him, however, in a cross from Bernardo Silva that Haaland reached to finish off with a header. the far post (2-0, 49).

Haaland’s perfect afternoon was crowned by an assist for Phil Foden to make it 3-0 for the visitors in the 80th minute. In the English championship’s scoring table, Haaland leads with 11 goals in ten games, maintaining a dynamic that makes Think about last season, when he was the tournament’s top scorer with 36 goals in 35 games.

With his eleven goals, Haaland is three ahead of the Egyptian Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and the South Korean Son Heung-min (Tottenham), his closest pursuers.

