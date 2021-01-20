Manchester City temporarily topped the English Premier League after winning a brilliant 2-0 victory over Aston Villa in a match held at Etihad Stadium, Wednesday.

Manchester City raised its score to 38 points, beating Leicester City by goal difference, while Manchester United have 37 points, but they will meet Fulham away from home later on Wednesday.

Bernardo Silva put the hosts ahead in the 79th minute with a superb left-footed shot after Rodri stole the ball from Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings.

Ilkay Gundogan decided the three points for Manchester City in the last minute with a penalty kick after the ball hit Matti Cash’s arm inside the area.