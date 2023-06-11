Istanbul (dpa)

Manchester City won the UEFA Champions League title for the first time in its history, after defeating Inter Milan 1-0 yesterday evening, “Saturday” in Istanbul, in the final match of the tournament.

City owes credit for this victory to its Spanish star Rodrigo Hernandez “Rodri”, who scored the decisive goal in the 68th minute.

City won a historic hat-trick for the first time in its history, after earlier winning the Premier League and FA Cup titles.

City compensated its fans for its failure two years ago when it was defeated by its compatriot Chelsea in the final of the 2021 edition of the Champions League.

Inter Milan failed to win its fourth title in the European Championship, having won the title three times before, in the seasons 1963-1964, 1964-1965 and 2009-2010.

City recorded an impressive career this season, as it won the English Premier League title after a fierce struggle with Arsenal, before it was recently crowned the FA Cup title at the expense of Manchester United, to win a historic treble, which had only happened nine times before in the old continent, at the time. In which Inter Milan won the Italian Cup this season.

This is the first time in 18 years that the Champions League final has witnessed the first confrontation between two teams, since Liverpool’s confrontation with Inter Milan in the 2005 final.

City competed in the third European final in its history after winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1970, and losing the Champions League final in 2021, while Inter Milan participated in ten final matches at the European level, with five final matches in the Champions League in 1964, 1965, 1967, 1972 and 2010, and five final matches in 2010. UEFA Cup (currently the European League) in 1991, 1994, 1997, 1998 and 2020.

City made its way to the final match after topping Group G, which included Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, Spain’s Seville, and Denmark’s Copenhagen, before defeating Leipzig in the round of sixteen, Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, and Real Madrid in the golden square.

As for Inter Milan, it came second in the third group, which included Bayern Munich, Barcelona, ​​Spain, and Victoria Plzen, Czech Republic, then beat Porto and Benfica, Portugal, in the rounds of sixteen and eight, respectively, and then outperformed its historic rival, Milan, in the golden square.

The Spanish Pep Guardiola, coach of Manchester City, crowned the continental title for the third time in his history, after he won the title twice before with his former team, Barcelona, ​​​​before losing the final of the 2021 edition with City.

The Italian Carlo Ancelotti, the coach of Real Madrid, is the coach who appears most in the Champions League final with five appearances, and he is the coach who wins the continental title with four titles, followed by the French Zinedine Zidane, who crowned three titles with the Royal Club equally with Guardiola.