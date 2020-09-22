Manchester City beat Wolverhampton away in a second round of the English Premier League (Premier League). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Monday, September 21, and ended with a score of 3: 1 in favor of the guests. In the first half, Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden scored goals for the “townspeople”. In the second half of the game, the goal was scored by the hosts’ forward Raul Jimenez, in addition, City striker Gabriel Jesus scored.

Manchester City, which missed the first round, started the Premier League season with a win, scored three points and are in seventh place in the standings. Wolverhampton also has three points, the club is in 12th position.

In the next round, Manchester City will host Leicester on 27 September. “Wolverhampton” on the same day on the road will meet with “West Ham”.