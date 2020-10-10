English Manchester City have retained the desire to recruit Barcelona striker Lionel Messi. Goal reports.

Citizens’ executive director Omar Berrada confirmed that the club is ready to take advantage of the situation when Messi will be able to leave the blue garnet. The forward’s contract expires in summer 2021.

Messi made an attempt to prematurely break the contract with the Catalans and leave the club last summer. The striker came into conflict with the management of the blue garnet and was going to move to Manchester City. However, the club managed to come to an agreement with Messi’s agent and the player himself. The Argentinean was persuaded to work out the current contract with Barcelona.

Barcelona had a bad season last year, for the first time since 2014 without any trophies. Messi decided to leave the club after the failure of the team in the Champions League: the blue garnet lost to Bayern in the quarterfinals of the tournament with a crushing score of 2: 8.

Messi has been playing for Barcelona since 2003. The Argentinian became the champion of Spain ten times along with the Catalans. In addition, he won the Champions League four times.