How beautiful football is and what a great afternoon of emotions Manchester City, Liverpool, and English teams in general have given us. Throughout the afternoon, both teams were leading the table due to the different results that occurred, but finally, and after coming back in 5 minutes, it was Manchester City that was proclaimed champion of the Premier League.
Pep Guardiola’s men came into the game with a minimal advantage, as they only had one point more than their competitor, Liverpool. This forced them to win to lift the league title, which they longed for so much, after leading the standings all year and falling out of the Champions League in the semifinals.
The Premier was the prize for a great season for the Citizens, but also, it had become an obligation, so after starting losing 0-2 against Aston Villa, today we all predicted the worst.
However, if there is something Manchester City has, it is that it does not matter how many goals it needs to win, because when it begins to display all its football, it is capable of scoring all the goals necessary to prevail.
At minute 69, Aston Villa was winning by difference of two goals. The comeback came just in time: in the 76th minute, Gundogan closed the gap to tie the game 2 minutes later. Liverpool at that time also maintained the equalizer in the other decisive match for the championship, which kept Guardiola’s men calm.
Rodri, in minute 78, unleashed the madness with the equalizing goal and three minutes later Gundogan appeared again to ensure victory for Manchester City and with it the title for Guardiola’s men.
Liverpool came better to this final stage of the championship, and also deserved to take it, but only one can lift the title, and City takes it by a single point of advantage.
#Manchester #City #proclaimed #champion #Premier #League #epic #comeback
Leave a Reply