There is no doubt, Girona is being the revelation club in Europe so far in the 2023/24 season. The Spanish team is the sole leader of LaLiga after 13 games played with 34 points in its locker, two more than Real Madrid and four more than FC Barcelona.
Michel’s team is at a high level, plays good football, is the highest scoring team in the championship, has only lost one game, and for all this it is normal for players to attract attention in the transfer market.
More news on the transfer market
As you understand 90min, Manchester City is closely monitoring the progress of one of the Spanish team’s stars this season. This is the winger Savio, who currently plays for Girona on loan from French club Troyes, a club that also belongs to the City Group, like Girona itself and Manchester City among others.
Savio is being one of the team’s most outstanding players this season. The young 19-year-old player is a fixture for Michel, starting all 13 games that Girona has played in the league and participating in the team’s only game in the Copa del Rey. In those 14 games, Savio has scored five goals and provided four assists, and 90min understands that City have been very impressed with his performance, as he has also shown that he can play in several positions.
But Savio is not the only Girona player who is closely followed at Manchester City. The English club is closely monitoring the development of Yan Couto, a defender who belongs to Manchester City and who is playing his third season on loan at Girona, his second in a row.
The Brazilian full-back is another important piece of this team, participating in the 14 games that Girona has played and is standing out for his versatility, as he is capable of playing both in defense and in the center of the field.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Manchester #City #closely #monitoring #development #Girona #players