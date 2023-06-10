Manchester City Inter streaming and live TV: where to see the Champions League semi-final

MANCHESTER CITY INTER STREAMING TV – This evening, Saturday 10 June 2023, at 21 Manchester City and Inter take the field at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League final. Where to see the match Manchester City Inter live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the final of the top European competition in detail:

Manchester City Inter: where to see it on TV

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter will be visible live on satellite TV on Sky Sports channels and unencrypted, free of charge, on Canale 5. Extensive pre- and post-match coverage with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Manchester City Inter kick-off is scheduled for 9pm today, Saturday 10 June 2023.

Where to see the match in live streaming

Live streaming the final of Champions League Manchester City Inter will be visible through the paid platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo, on NOW and on Infinity +. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Match : Manchester City v Inter

: Manchester City v Inter Where : Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul

: Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul Date: Saturday 10 June 2023

Saturday 10 June 2023 Hours: 21

21 TV channel: Sky Sports, Channel 5

Sky Sports, Channel 5 Streams: SkyGo, NOW, Infinity+

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to watch the Champions League final Manchester City Inter on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for tonight’s match:

MANCHESTER CITY (3-4-3): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Gundogan, Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; DeBruyne, Haaland, Grealish. All.: Guardiola

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko. All.: Inzaghi