Fascinating Istanbul, a transcontinental city between Europe and Asia, is presented as a unique setting for a Champions League final that pits two worlds against each other: Manchester City-Inter Milan (9:00 p.m., Movistar and TVE-1). A full team that aspires to the triple crown after winning the Cup and the Premier against a squad of footballers that have been reborn and find themselves before a unique opportunity to conquer Europe. The most modern coach who has best metabolized the classics (Pep Guardiola) against a coach capable of surviving adversity with infinite patience and unique know-how (Simone Inzaghi). And a sheikh with a lot of money (Shekih Mansour bin Zayed) against a Chinese (Steven Zhang) with difficulties to support the Milan club. The resistance and competitiveness precisely make Inter one of the worst enemies for favorites like Haaland’s City.

The striker aspires to become the differential factor at the age of 22 according to his own declaration of intent: “City have already won all the trophies without me except for the Champions League.” Haaland has held back in the last seven games – he has scored just one goal – after counting 52 in a season in which he has surpassed the marks of England’s most accredited gunners. City’s challenge is to be continental champion for the first time, a finalist against Chelsea in 2021, while Guardiola intends to win his third title in his fourth final, a double winner with Barça (2009 and 2011) and loser in Porto (2021). Victory for the skyblues would also mean they equaled the treble achieved in 1999 by their rivals United. A success only within reach before Celtic (1967), Ajax (1972), PSV (1988), Barça (2009 and 2015), Inter (2010) and Bayern Munich (2013 and 2020).

