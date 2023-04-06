Manchester City visit St Mary’s Stadium this weekend to face Southampton. The Premier classification right now is on fire, a defeat could make their distance of eight points with Arsenal confirmed. Below we show you the casualties of the citizen team for this match:
At the moment Guardiola has two players who are affected by the clash and they are two very important casualties, that of his starting striker and star Erling Haaland and that of Phil Foden who was beginning to pick up pace in this section of the season after not having been able to enjoy a lot of prominence due to the good performances of Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez.
Erling Haaland
State: Doubt until the last moment
Injury: Groin
Return date: It is not 100% known, but if he does not make it to the game, he will be ready for the next one, Guardiola does not want to take risks with him.
It is a capital loss for Manchester City because it is the reference of the team above, but it is normal that they do not want to risk the slightest thing with him, they need him 100% for the Champions League commitment against Bayern Munich and in the final stretch of the fight for the Premier League.
PHIL FODEN
State: recently operated
Injury: Operated for appendicitis
Return date: Begginings of may
He left the concentration with England due to an episode of acute appendicitis. He missed the match against Ukraine and against Liverpool and will miss the one against Southampton. They expect him to be available by the end of the month. After coming out of the ankle injury, here comes this. It’s been a tough season for Phil.
For this match, Manchester City arrives free of sanctions. Guardiola will have all his men available to face Southampton, except for the two injured.
