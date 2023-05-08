We are in a key stretch of the season for two teams that want to win everything, on the one hand Real Madrid, which has just won the Copa del Rey, this being their first title of the season and they want by all means to achieve a double by winning with the Champions League, on the other hand we have Manchester City, the Skyblues are possibly the best current team in the old continent, they are close to winning the Premier League and are one of the favorites to win La Orejona this season.
Pep Guardiola will not only seek a place in the final of this prestigious competition, but will also try to take revenge for last year when, on this very stage, it was Ancelotti’s team that finally reached the UCL final. Without a doubt, it will be one of the games of the season that we will experience next Tuesday, May 9 at the Santiago Bernabéu.
More news about the Champions League
Guardiola has managed to form a very united team, in which there are hardly any differences between the starters and the substitutes. He can even afford to bench world-class players and even place players out of position for an important game. Below are Manchester City’s injured or suspended players for their next Champions League match against Real Madrid:
Nathan Aké (hesitant for caution)
The Dutch player had been a key piece in Guardiola’s defense this season, working as a center back or winger. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. Yesterday he dressed again in shorts against West Ham, but we didn’t see him looking good at all. In the match against Leeds United he started as a starter and did not last 90 minutes, he had to be replaced at 54. It is possible that he will reach this match against Real Madrid
For this match Guardiola has not sanctioned any player.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Manchester #City #injured #suspended #face #Real #Madrid #Champions #League #semifinals
Leave a Reply