With the Premier League title already secured, Manchester City prepare to face Brighton on the penultimate matchday of the competition. However, not all is good news for Pep Guardiola’s team, as they will have to deal with a significant loss. The defender Nathan Aké will be the only player injured in the citizen team for this match.
Aké has been a valuable piece of Manchester City’s defense throughout the season, bringing solidity and experience to the team. His absence will undoubtedly be a significant loss for Guardiola’s team, who will have to find an adequate solution to cover his position at the back.
Despite Aké’s loss, Manchester City emerge as the undisputed favorites in this matchup as they have a squad packed with talent and have proven their superiority throughout the season. It will be interesting to see how the team adapts and looks to maintain their winning streak down the stretch of the Premier League.
Manchester City players injured for the match against Brighton
Nathan Aké, the talented defender from the Netherlands who has been a key player at Manchester City this season under Pep Guardiola, has fallen on hard times in recent weeks due to injury. This raises serious uncertainty as to his participation in the next game against Brighton. Although we cannot rule out his presence, we will have to wait until the City team reveals the list of players called up for that match. Aké’s absence would be a significant loss for Guardiola’s side, as he has proven to be a reliable and talented defender. Guardiola awaits you for the finals.
Guardiola will not have any penalties for this match.
