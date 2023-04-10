Manchester City and Bayern Munich are the protagonists of what will surely be the star tie of these 2022/2023 Champions League quarterfinals, as two greats and two of the favorites for the title face each other. But one of them will not continue on the road to the grand final in Istanbul on June 6.
The English team comes with practically the entire squad to kick off this first leg that will be played at the Etihad Stadium. These are the injured and suspended players in Pep Guardiola’s team and therefore will not be available to the coach this Tuesday.
Phil Foden
State: indisposed
Type of injury: appendicitis
Possible return date: undetermined
At Manchester City the only casualty for the game will be Phil Foden. The English player had to undergo emergency surgery for appendicitis during the last national team break and although the time he will be out has not been reported, it is to be expected that he will not be available tomorrow, since he did not make the squad list over the weekend against Southamton.
In the sanctions section, Pep Guardiola will be able to count on all his players to receive Bayern at the Etihad. However, Manuel Akanji is on the alert for a sanction and if he sees a yellow card, he will have to serve the sanction in the second leg and therefore will not be able to play the match at the Allianz Arena.
