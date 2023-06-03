Manchester City have in their hands to lift the Champions League. After several years of project, Guardiola has managed to take this group of footballers to his ”peak”. It is possibly one of the best teams in history; their high pressure, their scheme to get the ball out, their way of occupying the field, the De Bruyne Haaland alliance… They have everything to make history after eliminating Real Madrid 4-0 in the second leg of the semifinals at the Etihad Stadium.
In addition, the rival they will face, with all due respect to Inter, is a team of a much lower caliber than the ”SkyBlues”. They have reached the Coppa Italiana Final and have won it against Fiorentina, but as we say, this time they have one of the best teams in history ahead of them… Below we show you the injured and suspended Manchester City for this match:
His loss is not confirmed, but at the moment he has physical problems. His return date is not specified, but he has recovery time ahead. In the event that he did not arrive, it would not be a very important loss for Guardiola either, since Aké has already returned from his injury, and Kyle Walker is ending the year in the best way. In the event that the Swiss could not arrive, the line of four would be as follows: Walker, Rubén Días, Stones, Aké. With Stones position further forward.
For this match Guardiola has not sanctioned any player, all will be available except for Akanji in case he cannot arrive.
