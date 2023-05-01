Manchester City have the Premier League in their pocket. After beating Arsenal in the duel for everything, they have won again this weekend against Fulham to once again occupy the first place in the classification table of the domestic competition.
Guardiola has managed to form a very compact group of players where there are hardly any differences between starters and substitutes. Players of the stature of Mahrez, Foden or Julián Álvarez can be allowed to be left on the bench for a big game… Below we show you the injured and suspended Manchester City for their league match:
Nathan Ake
The Dutchman was being one of the key pieces of Guardiola’s defense this season, acting as a central/lateral player. He was injured in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena and since then nothing has been heard from him. He has a hamstring injury in his left leg and does not have an estimated return date. He is expected to return at the end of this first week of May. Guardiola has replaced him using Kyle Walker.
kevin debruyne
There is no confirmed injury by Manchester City to the Belgian footballer. He dropped out of the last squad against Fulham and there is no clue what kind of injury he may sustain. Guardiola declared that he is injured and that he does not know when he is going to return with a mocking tone, laughing in front of the camera, as if it were a strategy for the game against Real Madrid.
For this match Guardiola has not sanctioned any player.
