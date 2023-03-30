Manchester City receive Liverpool at home this weekend. Pep Guardiola’s men are in the middle of the fight for the Premier League, they are second, eight points behind Arsenal with one game less. For what they need the three points like eating to be able to reduce their distance to five and continue pressing the ”gunners”.
At the moment Guardiola has two players who are affected by the clash and they are two very important casualties, that of his starting striker and star Erling Haaland and that of Phil Foden who was beginning to pick up pace in this section of the season after not having been able to enjoy a lot of prominence due to the good performances of Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez.
Erling Haaland
State: Doubt until the last moment
Injury: Groin
Return date: It is not 100% known, but if he does not make it to the game, he will be ready for the next one, Guardiola does not want to take risks with him.
It is a capital loss for Manchester City because it is the reference of the team above, but it is normal that they do not want to risk the slightest thing with him, they need him 100% for Champions’ commitment against Bayern Munich and in the final stretch of the fight for the Premier League.
Phil Foden
State: recently operated
Injury: Operated for appendicitis
Return date: Begginings of may
He left the concentration with England due to an episode of acute appendicitis. He missed the match against Ukraine and will miss the one against Liverpool. They expect it to be available by the end of the month. After coming out of the ankle injury, here comes this. It’s been a tough season for Phil.
For this match, Manchester City arrives free of sanctions. Guardiola will have all his men available to face Liverpool.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Manchester #City #injured #suspended #facing #Liverpool #Premier #League
Leave a Reply