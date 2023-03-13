Manchester City needs to win tomorrow if they don’t want to fail again in the Champions League. The last few years have not been very lucky for the ‘citizens’ in European competition, losing a final against Chelsea and being traced back in 5 minutes at the Bernabéu in a semifinal that they had under control. For tomorrow, Pep needs to have all the players he can, to be able to form the eleven that best suits the game. These are Manchester City’s penalties and injuries for the match against Leipzig:
After the recoveries of center backs John Stones and Aymeric Laporte, the only setback the team has had in terms of injuries has been Phil Foden. The Englishman acknowledged the other day that he hurt his foot in the Manchester derby and that last week the injury worsened, making it a doubt for the Premier League match. Finally, he started the game, so he seems to be fully recovered.
Manchester City has an empty infirmary.
Nor will there be players who miss the game due to sanctions. The first leg was clean in this regard for Manchester City, and during the group stage no player has accumulated more than one yellow card (Gundogan, Akanji, Julián Álvarez, Días, Foden, Rodri).
Let’s remember that to be penalized for card accumulation in the Champions League, the player has to see three yellow cards and then each odd number also carries a penalty. In addition, in case of going to the quarterfinals, the card balances are deleted and the account starts again.
