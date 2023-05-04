Manchester City seem to have the Premier League all but secured, having beaten Arsenal in a crucial game, Fulham this weekend and West Ham United in last night’s game, reclaiming top spot in the Premier League table. the national league.
Guardiola has managed to form a very united team, in which there are hardly any differences between the starters and the substitutes. He can even afford to bench world-class players and even place players out of position for an important game. Below are Manchester City’s injured or suspended players for their next league match against Leeds:
Kevin de Bruyne (low)
Manchester City have not confirmed any injury to the Belgian footballer who fell out of the squad against Fulham and West Ham. There are no indications about the type of injury he may be suffering. Guardiola said in a mocking tone, between laughs in front of the camera, that the player is injured and that he does not know when he will return. This gave the impression that it could be a strategy for the game against Real Madrid.
Nathan Aké (hesitant for caution)
The Dutch player had been a key piece in Guardiola’s defense this season, playing as a centre-back or winger. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. Yesterday he dressed again in shorts against West Ham, but we didn’t see him looking good at all. It is possible that he rests in this league duel to arrive with charged batteries for the weekly Champions League match against Real Madrid.
For this match Guardiola has not sanctioned any player.
