Manchester City will have one day less rest than Real Madrid to play the second leg of the Champions League semifinals. Due to the celebration of Eurovision in Liverpool, they have been forced to delay the game to Sunday against Everton at Goodison Park.
The group directed by Pep Guardiola at the moment has to continue fighting for the Premier League. It has not been won and Arsenal will not slow down until the last day, so, unlike Madrid, massive turnovers will not be allowed thinking about the Champions League.
The ”Skyblues” did not leave good feelings at the Santiago Bernabéu. Too many expectations had been placed before the clash in Haaland and company, but the White Fiefdom imposes when the Champions League anthem sounds. The tie is 100% open despite the fact that the percentages to reach the final are 70% in favor of the ”Cityzens”. After reviewing all the news, we show you the injured and sanctioned for this match:
More news about the European leagues
The Dutch central defender Nathan Aké remains a serious doubt in Guardiola’s team. Until the official call for the match is known, we will not be able to know if it will be available. In the match prior to the Champions League, he suffered a puncture in his calf and had to leave the match. It is a capital loss for Guardiola, since his absence means that Akanji has to play out of position. The Swiss has been a real all-rounder for Pep so far this season.
For this league match Guardiola has not sanctioned any player, in the same way as in the Champions League. Next Wednesday he will have all his men available, as all the players go to the semifinals clean of cards.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Manchester #City #injured #suspended #facing #Everton #Premier
Leave a Reply