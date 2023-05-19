Manchester City’s season can now be rated as outstanding. FA Cup finalists, Champions League finalist and Premier League leaders. Guardiola’s legacy may enter a historic phase if he manages to win the treble. After having spent more than €1000M, the City group’s petrodollar project begins to make sense. Will Pep continue if he ends up winning everything?
The bottom of the wardrobe that the ”Skyblue” team has will allow Guardiola to solve his loss, what’s more, it could have come in handy. In the tie against Real Madrid, Akanji had to move to the left side and Walker had to return to his starting role, and the Englishman has become one of the men in the tie, stopping Vinicius Jr. So far of the year no one has been able to mark the Brazilian as Kyle did, nor did Araujo when they met in the Clásicos left him with so few options.
Nathan Aké has been a key player for Guardiola this year, the Spanish coach dispensed with Joao Cancelo without any problem due to the confidence he had in the player from the Netherlands.
INJURED MANCHESTER CITY PLAYERS: NATHAN AKÉ
The defensive player from the Netherlands who is part of Manchester City has played a pivotal role in the season under Pep Guardiola. However, in recent weeks he has faced difficulties due to injuries, which makes him a serious uncertainty for the next game against Chelsea. Although nothing can be ruled out yet, it will be necessary to wait until the City team presents the list of players called up for that match.
MANCHESTER CITY SANCTIONED PLAYERS
Guardiola will not have any penalties for this match.
