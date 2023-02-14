Manchester City plays a lot this Wednesday against Arsenal in the Premier League. The first and second classified will face each other in a duel that could be crucial for the future of the League. Right now the Cityzens are three points behind the team led by Mikel Arteta, but they have one more game to play. That is to say, in the event of a victory by the Skyblues, they would sleep tied on points, but Arsenal could go back to three points if they win their postponed match.
The game that will be played at the Emirates Stadium can be followed from 20:30 in the afternoon (Spanish time) by DAZN. Without a doubt, it is one of the best games that can be seen in the world today, if not the best. Here we leave you the possible casualties of Manchester City.
Haaland
State: In doubt
Injury: Bang
Return date: It is not confirmed that he can play against Arsenal
Erling left the pitch at half-time in his last game against Aston Villa, and Guardiola, after the game, confirmed that he had contacted the club’s doctors before withdrawing the striker, adding that he could have kept him on the pitch. if the score were tighter. ”Hopefully I can play on Wednesday. If he is not ready or there is some risk, he will not play” declared the Spanish coach.
stones
State: Discarded
Injury: hamstrings
Return date: is not confirmed
He was injured on January 27 when he was being one of the starters for Guardiola and at the moment there are no updates on his condition, he is expected to reappear in early March.
Guardiola arrives at this game without any penalty, he has all his men available.
#Manchester #City #injured #suspended #facing #Arsenal #Premier #League #dispute
Leave a Reply