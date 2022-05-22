Manchester City, in tremendous comeback, champion of the Premier League

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Manchester City
Pep Guardiola’s team celebrates after the game against Aston Villa.
May 22, 2022, 12:48 PM
Manchester City, with anguish, beat Aston Villa 3-2 and was crowned champion of the Premier League.
Despite their 3-1 win against Wolverhampton, which went ahead after three minutes, Liverpool are second one point behind their rival, on a day in which Tottenham managed to certify their qualification for the Champions League and in which Burnley was relegated to the English second division.
Only five minutes
Pep Guardiola’s men flirted with disaster for 75 minutes, losing 0-2 due to goals from Matt Cash and Philippe Coutinho, but they unleashed a brutal comeback in the last fifteen minutes.
In a space of five minutes, Ilkay Gundogan, with a double, and Rodri, with a great goal from outside the area, turned the score around and confirmed that the title, one more season, is light blue.
