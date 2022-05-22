Monday, May 23, 2022
Manchester City, in tremendous comeback, champion of the Premier League

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2022
in Sports
Manchester City

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s team celebrates after the game against Aston Villa.

Manchester City, with anguish, beat Aston Villa 3-2 and was crowned champion of the Premier League.

Despite their 3-1 win against Wolverhampton, which went ahead after three minutes, Liverpool are second one point behind their rival, on a day in which Tottenham managed to certify their qualification for the Champions League and in which Burnley was relegated to the English second division.

See also  Horner: "Lewis is smart. He pushed Max out too."

(Luis Díaz left everything: runner-up with Liverpool in the Premier League)
(Manchester City vs. Aston Villa: see the goals of the game in the Premier League)
(Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, the goals of the key game in the Premier League)

Only five minutes


Pep Guardiola’s men flirted with disaster for 75 minutes, losing 0-2 due to goals from Matt Cash and Philippe Coutinho, but they unleashed a brutal comeback in the last fifteen minutes.

In a space of five minutes, Ilkay Gundogan, with a double, and Rodri, with a great goal from outside the area, turned the score around and confirmed that the title, one more season, is light blue.

(Santiago Buitrago breaks down in tears as he crossed the finish line in the Giro, video)
(Santiago Buitrago: great race, second in stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia)

