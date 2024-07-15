In the world of football, it is often said that there are “injuries that fix teams”, and this was the case with the Spanish national team. Although their level was not bad, once Pedri was absent due to injury and his place was taken by Dani Olmo, ‘La Furia Roja’ showed a different style of play, much more offensive to the particular conditions of the Leipzig man, who ended up being one of the figures of Euro 2024 and who is ready to make the leap in quality this summer, with Guardiola being his main contender.
Gianluca di Marzio, one of Europe’s leading market specialists, has confirmed that Manchester City are ready to take the final steps in their quest to sign Dani Olmo, who is one of Pep Guardiola’s biggest summer targets. The Premier League champions’ manager believes that, given the noise surrounding the possible departures of Alvarez, de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, a player like the Spanish star has the style and quality to cover any of these departures.
Until Saturday of this week, Olmo’s release clause will be set at 60 million euros, and City will do everything possible to cover that amount before the agreed date. However, if they fail to do so, Dani’s signing will remain in place, as the Premier League club understands that they can negotiate his arrival as they did with Gvardiol, a few million more than the aforementioned price, but paid in deferred years.
#Manchester #City #pole #position #Dani #Olmos #signing
Leave a Reply