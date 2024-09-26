The open struggle between the Manchester City and the Premier League. A few months ago there was talk of a heavy sanction against the Citizen’s club after being accused of violating the Financial Fair Play rules, but the charges could be reduced in a long legal battle.

According to the criteria of

Manchester City have won their first legal battle Premier League and the rules on associated companies, with which the league tries to prevent clubs from profiting from sponsorships of companies owned by their own owners, will have to be revised.

Manchester City Photo:EFE Share

A low blow to the Premier League

The City denounced the Premier this year considering that the current regulation of associated companies (APT, for its acronym in English) It is discriminatory, It goes against the law of free market and competition and has been promoted by the other teams to hinder their success on the field.

According to the British newspaper The TimesThe Premier League had planned to hold a vote on the matter at its quarterly meeting of league officials on Thursday, but it fell off the agenda, pointing to a City victory in court.

“The 20 Premier League clubs were due to vote at a general meeting in central London on Thursday on whether to amend specific rules restricting access to a database for the acquisition of commercial information on rival clubs,” the paper said.

Manchester City Photo:EFE Share

He added: “The planned vote on the amendment was withdrawn from the agenda late last night. The ‘last minute’ withdrawal is being interpreted as an indication that Manchester City’s legal team, led by Lord Pannick KC, has succeeded in persuading an independent panel that the rules on sponsorship deals need to be changed.”

The hearing for this case began on June 10 and lasted two weeks.

The regulation of associated companies was introduced at the end of 2021, motivated by the purchase of the Newcastle United by the investment fund of Saudi Arabiaand tried to prevent clubs from financially doping through sponsorships with companies that shared ownership with the club.

Manchester City Photo:AFP Share

In the case of City, which has around thirty sponsorships, approximately a third of which come from United Arab Emiratesthe same country that has owned the Manchester club since 2008.

Under current rules, an independent commission must assess whether the price paid for a particular sponsorship is logical and real and not inflated. Clubs fear that if they win the bid, City In this legal matter, the most powerful teams can pad their accounts with sponsorships outside the market price.

He Chelsea He was already investigated weeks ago for the sale of two hotels to a company owned by its owner, Todd Boehly, in order to offset losses and avoid breaching financial fair play. The English club, which earned 76 million pounds for the two buildings, was cleared by an independent commission.

Manchester City. Photo:EFE Share

This matter is not related to the 115 financial irregularities of which the Premier League accuses City and whose trial began in London last week.

SPORTS

With EFE.