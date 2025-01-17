Attacker Erling Haaland, 24, has signed an extraordinary deal with England’s football champions Manchester City. The former Dortmund player signed a new ten-year contract, binding him to the Citizens for a large part of his career until 2034. The club announced this on Friday. Loud The Athletic It is “one of the most lucrative contracts in sports history”.

As a result of the extension, the Norwegian national player will receive improved financial conditions, but exact figures are not yet known. Loud The Athletic All exit clauses from the previous contract, which runs until 2027, have been deleted. Haaland had been traded to Real Madrid several times in the past.

“Manchester City is a special club with fantastic people and great fans, and it’s the kind of environment that brings out the best in everyone,” said Haaland, according to the official club statement: “I want to continue to develop, keep working on getting better , and do my best to help us have more success in the future.” Now he is “City, no matter what happens”.

The top striker moved to England from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022 for around 60 million euros. Under team manager Pep Guardiola, Haaland won the treble of the championship, FA Cup and Champions League with City in 2023. In the previous season, Manchester also successfully defended its Premier League title. In 126 games for City, Haaland scored 111 goals and set numerous records in a short time.

This season the champions are struggling with injury problems and are only in sixth place after 21 games. Haaland has 16 goals so far this Premier League season.