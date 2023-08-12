The technician took it out on a cameraman who was filming some indications from the coach to Haaland at half-time of the match between City and Burnley.

Good first for the Manchester City Of Pep Guardiola in the Premier League. The new English season starts again as it ended with the defending champions who score, have fun and bring home a +3 in the standings. Protagonist Erling Haalandauthor of a brace, but also the Catalan coach who, just as he was giving advice to the Norwegian centre-forward during the interval while the teams were heading to the locker room, had a small moment of voltage with a camera operator.

According to the reconstruction made by Brandit seems that Guardhouse he was giving advice but also scolding the striker for some words towards his partner Bernando Silva. The scene was filmed by the cameras which were following the coach and the striker. When Pep he noticed the insistence of the shooting he approached and moved the camera with his hand. See also From Aleotti to Zana, ten hopes of Italian cycling for the post Nibali

#Manchester #City #Guardiola #wins #angry #cameraman