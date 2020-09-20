– pep Guardiola

“I try to see Txiki and Ferran every day. I speak to Khaldoon every week,” said the Spaniard. Ultimately, of course, it is also up to the performance in the coming season whether Guardiola stays.

However, he currently sees his future at City beyond the summer of 2021. “I would love to stay here longer. It’s a place I like to be, but I have to earn it,” said the Spaniard. The possible triumph in the Champions League should certainly be a powerful argument …