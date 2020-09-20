The Champions League could not come Pep Guardiola Manchester City win, yet he did an excellent job with the Sky Blues over the past four years. Guardiola never stayed as head coach at a club – that is about to change in Manchester.
Guardiola would break with his “tradition” anyway, as he is currently in his fifth year at City. His contract expires in summer 2021, time for a change?
It’s a place I love to be.
– pep Guardiola
“If it will happen, it will happen. Now we have other problems,” said Guardiola of his early contract extension on Sunday before the Premier League opener against Wolverhampton (source: sport1.de). First of all, he wants to start the season successfully, which requires his full concentration due to the tight deadlines.
Despite the previously missed trophy in the premier class, he is also very popular with his superiors, he is in close contact with sports director Txiki Begiristain, managing director Ferran Soriano and main shareholder Khaldoon Al Mubarak.
“I try to see Txiki and Ferran every day. I speak to Khaldoon every week,” said the Spaniard. Ultimately, of course, it is also up to the performance in the coming season whether Guardiola stays.
However, he currently sees his future at City beyond the summer of 2021. “I would love to stay here longer. It’s a place I like to be, but I have to earn it,” said the Spaniard. The possible triumph in the Champions League should certainly be a powerful argument …
