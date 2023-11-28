Phil Foden, with a goal and assist, and Julián Álvarez, with the comeback goal, woke up a Manchester City that was close to throwing away more than five years of undefeated status at home in the Champions League and that with the long-suffering victory against RB Leipzig they secure first place heading to the round of 16.

Those of Pep Guardiola They had one of the worst first halfs in memory and went 0-2 at half-time, surpassed by the speed of Lois Openda, who scored a double, and they only reacted in the second half, with goals from Foden, Erling Haaland – who has already been in the Champions League for forty – and Álvarez, to lift the result. A victory sufficient for first place, but full of many doubts, especially in the ability of Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias to deal with long balls and fast players like Openda.

Because the Belgian’s two goals were preceded by shots and errors by City’s centre-backs, Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji, both very soft when going into the crash. After a warning from Xavi Simmons with a shot from outside the area that went far, Leipzig struck the first blow with a shot from the goalkeeper in which Akanji was very weak, did not clear it and allowed Openda to go alone against Ederson and with a soft cross shot he made it 0-1.

An error that could not be allowed or repeated, but that City responded minutes later, when after another hit by the ball, this time it was Dias who did not go hard against Openda and allowed him to go alone down the wing. The Belgian arrived at the area, cut down Gvardiol at will, another known for his lack of forcefulness, and placed the ball on the short post. Simple for Leipzig, who also saw how Rico Lewis, Dias and Haaland They wasted several chances to cut back.

Before the break, the Portuguese centre-back could have deserved the second yellow card by cutting off a counterattack, which led Guardiola to replace him at half-time. Right decision, along with the entry of Jeremy Doku and Julián Álvarez, since City stopped being a flan at the back and Haaland, now, closed the gap in a classic already in him. He receives between the center backs and puts it next to the post.

The Norwegian is already the player who has needed the fewest games to score 40 goals in the competition. Phil Foden, author of the assist for Haaland, avoided the first defeat at the Etihad in the Champions League in five years with a great curl and low shot from inside the area. With that tie, City secured first place, which made them take their foot off the accelerator and settle for 2-2.

It was also enough for Leipzig to qualify, although the Germans took a risk and for a few seconds thought they would win the match. With fifteen minutes remaining, Fabio Carvalho, a player on loan from Liverpool, scored the third for Liverpool, but the lineman spotted an offside at the beginning of the play and the VAR confirmed the illegal position. Perhaps that scare made City wake up, and through the electricity of Jeremy Doku they took the victory in the last minutes.

The Belgian dribbled along the wing, his hallmark, placed a horizontal pass that reached Foden and he left it on the edge of the six-yard box to Álvaraz, who shot at will. City has five wins in five games in the Champions League and will be in pot one in the next draw, while Leipzig will be second no matter what happens on the last day.

EFE

