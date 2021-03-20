The goals in the last five minutes of the German Ilkay Gundogan and from the Belgian Kevin De Bruyne broke Everton’s resistance at Goodison Park and Manchester City took the 2-0 win to seal their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and make it clear that he does not get out of the fight on any of the fronts he has open.

Pep Guardiola’s team adds and continues. In the quarterfinals of the Champions League (this Friday he learned that his rival will be Borussia Dortmund), finalist of the English League Cup (on April 25 he will play against Tottenham for the title, at Wembley) and undisputed leader of the Premier League, this Saturday expanded its ambitions in the FA Cup, to which it also aspires.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton, which he could not count on Colombian James Rodríguez due to injury, he resisted what he could. He was five minutes from forcing the extension but the final acceleration of the Citizens it unbalanced the party.

In fact, given the equality, Guardiola had to turn to the Algerian Riyad Mahrez and De Bruyne, who started as substitutes like the Spanish Rodri, who also entered later. The one who was at the bank and did not enter was Kun Sergio Agüero.

Kun Agüero did not enter the triumph of City for the FA Cup. (AFP)

The game was broken for City in the 85th minute when Aymeric Laporte’s good driving in combination with De Bruyne ended with a shot from the French center back to the post. The rebound was taken advantage of by Gundogan, who opened the account with a header by beating the Portuguese Joao Virginia.

Sentenced in 90 when Everton desperately sought the tie. A pass from Rodri to De Bruyne It was used by the Belgian to mark and close the classification to the semifinals where Southampton is also, which previously eliminated Bournemouth (0-3).

The line-up of the survivors of the FA Cup will be completed on Sunday with the clashes between Chelsea and Sheffield United and that of Leicester against Manchester United.