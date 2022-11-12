Manchester City goes to the World Cup break after falling to Brentford in a bad game by Guardiola’s men

Manchester City have faced Brentford in the last game before the World Cup break. Pep Guardiola’s men expected, almost certainly, a much more placid match than the one that the team led by Thomas Frank has ended up proposing.
The clash began with a much more involved Brentford in the match, which meant that after 15 minutes of play they had already gone ahead after enjoying three very clear chances. Ivan Toney was in charge of sending to save a header that put fear in the body of the Sky Blue.
It was scoring the London team and Manchester City got their act together, beginning to pour all the weight of the game into the figure of Kevin De Bruyne, who was in charge of directing each and every one of the citizen’s attacks. When it seemed that the ball was determined not to enter David Raya’s goal, Phil Foden sent an unappealable zurriagazo with his left foot.
The break served for Manchester City to come out much more focused and motivated in a second half marked by a clear lack of chances. The first seven minutes of Guardiola’s men were very good, but the break of five or six minutes as a result of Aymeric Laporte’s clash caused the London men to balance their forces again.
The rest of the second half was a citizen monologue until the referee showed the poster with the discount. In the 98th minute Ivan Toney took the opportunity to tip the balance in favor of the Bees.
Manchester City will go second in the World Cup stoppage, and if Arsenal manages to win this afternoon at Wolves, they will be even more of a leader.
