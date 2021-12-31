Four robbers attacked Manchester City footballer João Canselo at his home. The athlete reported this in Instagram…

Canselu stated that the attackers took away all of his jewelry and beat him. He attached a photograph to the post showing the wounds on his face. “I don’t know how you can be so mean. After so many obstacles in my life, this is just another one to overcome. Strong and strong, as always, ”the footballer wrote.

Canselo joined Manchester City in 2019 from Juventus Italy. This season, the defender has taken part in 19 Premier League matches and has scored one goal.

On December 14, Benfica Lisbon defender and Argentina national team defender Nicolas Otamendi was the victim of a robbery. The footballer was at home when unknown assailants attacked him. The criminals tied Otamendi and tightened a belt around his neck, all this happened in front of the athlete’s wife and son. The robbers took away jewelry, watches and cash in the amount of 300 thousand euros.