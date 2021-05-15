Manchester City midfielder Ferran Torres scored with a heel jump in the English Premier League (Premier League) Matchday 36 against Newcastle. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The Spaniard managed to effectively smuggle the ball into the net after a free kick. During the strike, the midfielder was with his back to the goal.

The meeting took place on Friday, May 14 and ended 4: 3 in favor of the Citizens, Torres scored a hat-trick.