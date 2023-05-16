Manchester City’s assault on the latter part of this season’s fixtures continued with a 3-0 win over relegation-chased Everton.
Sean Dyche’s side put together a formidable block, denying the reigning champions a single shot until the 28th minute. However, it turned out to be only a matter of time before Ilkay Gundogan juggled City to take a lead in the first half. half, kicking off a victory that sent Pep Guardiola’s side four points clear of their nearest rivals, Arsenal.
The Gunners aren’t mathematically out of the title race yet, but they don’t have much time to catch up with City. This is what awaits both clubs in the last two weeks of the 2022/23 campaign.
He Manchester City they are unbeaten in a sickening 22 games in all competitions after crushing Everton on Sunday. Tottenham was the last team to defeat Guardiola’s side in February.
That match, in which Erling Haaland made fewer touches than Ederson and failed to register a single shot, gave many the courage to wonder aloud if the Norwegian was really hindering City. Haaland found the net at Goodison Park on Sunday, answering criticism of him with an excess of 21 goals in 20 unbeaten appearances since City’s last loss.
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Result
|
04/26/23 – 20:00
|
Premier League
|
Man City 4-1 Arsenal
|
04/30/23 – 2:00 p.m.
|
Premier League
|
Fulham 1-2 Man City
|
03/05/23 – 20:00
|
Premier League
|
Man City 3-0 West Ham
|
06/05/23 – 15:00
|
Premier League
|
Man City 2-1 Leeds
|
09/05/23 – 20:00
|
Champions League
|
Real Madrid 1-1 Man City
|
05/14/23 – 2:00 p.m.
|
Premier League
|
Everton 0-3 Man City
After hosting Real Madrid at the Etihad on Wednesday night for the Champions League semi-final decider, City close out the Premier League season with three games in seven days.
Frank Lampard will try to come back unbeaten from an away game against City after leading Everton to an unlikely 1-1 draw in Manchester on New Year’s Eve before returning to Chelsea as caretaker manager.
However, arguably City’s toughest encounters send them to the homes of Brighton and Brentford. Guardiola goes out of his way to praise the work of the rising duo who have caused him side problems in the past.
Guardiola described Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls as “the best team in the world to prepare for”, while Thomas Frank’s Brentford famously scored a famous 2-1 win over City on the eve of the winter World Cup. .
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Matches
|
05/17/23 – 20:00
|
Champions League
|
Man City vs. Real Madrid
|
05/21/23 – 16:00
|
Premier League
|
Man City vs. Chelsea
|
05/24/23 – 20:00
|
Premier League
|
Brighton vs Man City
|
05/28/23 – 16:30
|
Premier League
|
Brentford vs Man City
|
06/03/23 – 15:00
|
FA Cup
|
Man City vs Man Utd
Arsenal’s title bid hit the rocks with a run of three straight draws in April. After becoming the fifth team in Premier League history to cede a two-goal lead in back-to-back away games against Liverpool and West Ham, the Gunners fell 2-0 at home to Southampton to earn a 3-game draw. -3.
Manchester City completed the unraveling with a ruthless dismantling at the Etihad, but Arsenal have kept Pep Guardiola’s side honest by taking and holding a two-goal lead against Chelsea and Newcastle.
|
Date
|
Result
|
04/09/23 – 16:30
|
Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal
|
04/16/23 – 2:00 p.m.
|
West Ham 2-2 Arsenal
|
04/21/23 – 20:00
|
Arsenal 3-3 Southampton
|
04/26/23 – 20:00
|
Man City 4-1 Arsenal
|
02/05/23 – 20:00
|
Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea
|
07/05/23 – 16:30
|
Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal host Brighton just hours after City’s trip to Merseyside. The Seagulls have won their last two trips to the Emirates, including a 3-1 triumph this season in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
Nottingham Forest have not hosted Arsenal in a league game since Ron Atkinson, Mr. Bojangles himself, was in charge, but the Tricky Trees defeated Arsenal in January 2022. Mikel Arteta saw his lean, twisted side mauled at the City Ground. in the third round of the FA Cup last year.
The Gunners close out the season at home against Wolves on Sunday 28 May. In the unlikely event City make enough of a mistake for Arsenal to claim the title, Wolves are the perfect opponents for a possible coronation given the club’s vehement distaste for Arsenal’s celebrations in the past.
|
Date
|
Game
|
05/14/23 – 16:30
|
Arsenal vs. Brighton
|
05/20/23 – 17:30
|
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
|
05/28/23 – 16:30
|
Arsenal vs Wolves
